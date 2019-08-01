Cardtronics (NASDAQ:CATM) Updates FY 2019 Earnings Guidance

Cardtronics (NASDAQ:CATM) issued an update on its FY 2019 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.24-2.36 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.08. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.33-1.36 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.34 billion.

Cardtronics stock traded up $1.54 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $30.02. 715,631 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 385,155. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.09. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.97, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. Cardtronics has a fifty-two week low of $23.57 and a fifty-two week high of $39.10.

Cardtronics (NASDAQ:CATM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $318.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.99 million. Cardtronics had a return on equity of 20.70% and a net margin of 0.81%. Cardtronics’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cardtronics will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CATM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered Cardtronics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Cardtronics in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. ValuEngine lowered Cardtronics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cardtronics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Cardtronics in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cardtronics has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $38.25.

Cardtronics Company Profile

Cardtronics plc provides automated consumer financial services through its network of automated teller machines (ATMs) and multi-function financial services kiosks. The company offers cash dispensing and balance inquiries; and financial related services to cardholders, as well as ATM management and ATM equipment-related services to large retail merchants, smaller retailers, financial institutions, and operators of facilities, such as shopping malls, airports, and train stations.

