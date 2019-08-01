Cargojet (TSE:CJT) PT Lowered to C$102.00 at CIBC

Cargojet (TSE:CJT) had its target price reduced by research analysts at CIBC from C$105.00 to C$102.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price target points to a potential upside of 8.53% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on CJT. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Cargojet from C$82.00 to C$94.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a C$90.00 target price on shares of Cargojet in a report on Monday. AltaCorp Capital lifted their target price on Cargojet from C$95.00 to C$110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity cut Cargojet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from C$95.00 to C$100.00 in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Cargojet from C$100.00 to C$119.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$102.50.

Cargojet stock traded up C$3.19 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$93.98. The stock had a trading volume of 57,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,886. Cargojet has a twelve month low of C$65.25 and a twelve month high of C$98.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion and a PE ratio of 80.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 410.27, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$88.56.

Cargojet

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. Its air cargo business activities include operation of domestic overnight air cargo co-load network between 14 cities in Canada; and provision of dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance (ACMI) basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

