Carnival (NYSE:CUK) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Carnival plc (NYSE:CUK)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $46.04. Carnival shares last traded at $45.99, with a volume of 13,867 shares trading hands.

Separately, Macquarie assumed coverage on Carnival in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $9.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $46.00.

Carnival (NYSE:CUK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 20th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter. Carnival had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 15.09%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 22nd. Carnival’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.95%.

In other Carnival news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $46.50 per share, with a total value of $930,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Arnold W. Donald bought 22,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $45.23 per share, for a total transaction of $997,321.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Carnival by 300.0% in the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Carnival during the 1st quarter valued at $256,000. We Are One Seven LLC lifted its position in shares of Carnival by 82.0% during the 1st quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 5,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 2,605 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Carnival by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Carnival by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the period. 5.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carnival plc operates as a leisure travel company in North America, Australia, Europe, and Asia. It operates in four segments: North America and Australia Cruise Operations, Europe and Asia Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. The company operates cruises under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa, AIDA, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names.

