Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS) released its earnings results on Thursday. The basic materials company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $641.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $637.84 million. Carpenter Technology had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 9.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share.

CRS stock traded up $0.77 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $45.78. The stock had a trading volume of 376,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 270,165. The company has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 18.31 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company’s 50-day moving average is $46.37. Carpenter Technology has a fifty-two week low of $32.77 and a fifty-two week high of $60.78.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CRS. Investors Research Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Carpenter Technology during the 1st quarter worth about $133,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Carpenter Technology by 52.0% during the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 3,138 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 1,073 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Carpenter Technology by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,592 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carpenter Technology during the 2nd quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Park National Corp OH acquired a new stake in shares of Carpenter Technology during the 1st quarter worth about $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on CRS. Longbow Research set a $59.00 price target on shares of Carpenter Technology and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Carpenter Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Carpenter Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.50.

Carpenter Technology Corporation manufactures, fabricates, and distributes specialty metals worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. It offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as drilling tools; and metal powders and parts.

