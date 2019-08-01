Casey’s General Stores Inc (NASDAQ:CASY) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.61 Billion

Equities analysts expect Casey’s General Stores Inc (NASDAQ:CASY) to post $2.61 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Casey’s General Stores’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.51 billion and the highest is $2.72 billion. Casey’s General Stores reported sales of $2.59 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, September 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Casey’s General Stores will report full-year sales of $9.80 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $9.26 billion to $10.32 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $10.70 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.80 billion to $11.50 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Casey’s General Stores.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 10th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 2.18%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS.

CASY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $123.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $167.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub lowered shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Sidoti set a $147.00 target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Casey’s General Stores presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.90.

In other news, SVP Julia L. Jackowski sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.49, for a total transaction of $2,989,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Brian Joseph Johnson sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.48, for a total transaction of $625,920.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,318,564.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,106 shares of company stock worth $5,292,595 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northwest Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 69.6% in the 1st quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new stake in Casey’s General Stores in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $325,000. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 89,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,490,000 after purchasing an additional 3,970 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 24,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,201,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new stake in Casey’s General Stores in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,461,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CASY stock traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $162.29. 305,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 328,458. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $158.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.69. Casey’s General Stores has a 52-week low of $108.50 and a 52-week high of $165.38. The company has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.45, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.60.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. This is a positive change from Casey’s General Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.05%.

Casey’s General Stores Company Profile

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. The company's stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverage and tobacco products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; school supplies, housewares, and pet supplies; and other nonfood items.

