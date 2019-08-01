Catchmark Timber Trust Inc (NYSE:CTT) Receives $11.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Catchmark Timber Trust Inc (NYSE:CTT) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.00.

CTT has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Catchmark Timber Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. ValuEngine raised Catchmark Timber Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Catchmark Timber Trust in a report on Tuesday, May 7th.

NYSE:CTT traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $10.19. 6,256 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 164,010. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.28. Catchmark Timber Trust has a twelve month low of $6.71 and a twelve month high of $12.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $498.65 million, a P/E ratio of -3.97 and a beta of 1.28.

Catchmark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.06). Catchmark Timber Trust had a negative return on equity of 41.60% and a negative net margin of 154.70%. The firm had revenue of $22.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.30 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Catchmark Timber Trust will post -2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Brian M. Davis purchased 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.02 per share, with a total value of $31,062.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 105,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,054,073.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new position in Catchmark Timber Trust in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in Catchmark Timber Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Catchmark Timber Trust by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Catchmark Timber Trust by 367.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 7,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Catchmark Timber Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $102,000. 80.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CatchMark (NYSE: CTT) is a pure play timberland REIT that strives to deliver consistent and predictable per-share cash flow growth through disciplined acquisitions, active management, sustainable harvests and well-timed real estate sales. Headquartered in Atlanta and focused exclusively on timberland ownership and management, CatchMark began operations in 2007 and owns interests in 1.6 million acres* of timberlands located in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, Oregon, South Carolina, Tennessee and Texas.

