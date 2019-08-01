CBL & Associates Properties (NYSE:CBL) Issues Earnings Results

CBL & Associates Properties (NYSE:CBL) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.55), Fidelity Earnings reports. CBL & Associates Properties had a negative net margin of 14.34% and a negative return on equity of 9.49%. The business had revenue of $193.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.72 million. CBL & Associates Properties updated its FY 2019 guidance to $1.30-1.35 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:CBL traded down $0.08 during trading on Thursday, hitting $0.97. 51,022 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,244,001. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $178.68 million, a P/E ratio of 0.56, a PEG ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. CBL & Associates Properties has a 12-month low of $0.77 and a 12-month high of $5.79.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CBL shares. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $2.00 price objective on shares of CBL & Associates Properties in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CBL & Associates Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of CBL & Associates Properties in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. BTIG Research raised CBL & Associates Properties from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $0.82 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered CBL & Associates Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $2.60.

About CBL & Associates Properties

Headquartered in Chattanooga, TN, CBL Properties owns and manages a national portfolio of market-dominant properties located in dynamic and growing communities. CBL's portfolio is comprised of 114 properties totaling 71.1 million square feet across 26 states, including 71 high-quality enclosed, outlet and open-air retail centers and 11 properties managed for third parties.

