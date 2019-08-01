CEEK VR Market Capitalization Achieves $1.58 Million (CEEK)

CEEK VR (CURRENCY:CEEK) traded 9.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 1st. One CEEK VR token can now be bought for $0.0032 or 0.00000030 BTC on popular exchanges including RightBTC, LATOKEN, IDEX and Bancor Network. CEEK VR has a market capitalization of $1.58 million and approximately $8,534.00 worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, CEEK VR has traded up 4.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $599.39 or 0.05758473 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00045746 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded up 26.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0308 or 0.00000296 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000189 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000096 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001274 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0998 or 0.00000959 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

CEEK VR Profile

CEEK is a token. Its launch date was April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 501,951,915 tokens. The official website for CEEK VR is www.ceek.io. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek.

Buying and Selling CEEK VR

CEEK VR can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: RightBTC, LATOKEN, Bancor Network, Coinsuper and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CEEK VR should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CEEK VR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

