Celestica (NYSE:CLS) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Celestica (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $8.25 price objective on the technology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 18.19% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Celestica, Inc. is one of the largest electronics manufacturing services company in the world, serving the computer, and communications sectors. The company provides competitive manufacturing technology and service solutions for printed circuit assembly and system assembly, as well as post-manufacturing support to many of the world’s leading original equipment manufacturers. Celestica’s extensive depth and breadth of offerings supports a wide variety of customer requirements from low volume, high complexity custom products to high volume commodity products. “

Get Celestica alerts:

Several other research firms have also issued reports on CLS. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Celestica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. CIBC lowered shares of Celestica from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Celestica from $9.00 to $7.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Celestica from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Beacon Securities lowered shares of Celestica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $10.50 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Celestica currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.82.

Shares of CLS stock traded down $0.11 on Thursday, hitting $6.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 409,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 416,529. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Celestica has a fifty-two week low of $6.17 and a fifty-two week high of $12.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.73. The firm has a market cap of $917.11 million, a PE ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 0.81.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.17). Celestica had a net margin of 2.42% and a return on equity of 11.36%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Celestica will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Celestica by 10,347.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,119 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 12,003 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Celestica during the fourth quarter worth approximately $211,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Celestica during the fourth quarter worth approximately $91,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Celestica during the fourth quarter worth approximately $16,836,000. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank boosted its position in Celestica by 51.7% during the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 45,364 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 15,466 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.06% of the company’s stock.

Celestica Company Profile

Celestica Inc provides design, manufacturing, hardware platform, and supply chain solutions in Canada and internationally. It operates through two segments, Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of services, including design and development, engineering, supply chain management, new product introduction, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing, assembly and test, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

Read More: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Celestica (CLS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Celestica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celestica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.