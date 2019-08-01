Celgene (NASDAQ:CELG) Issues Earnings Results

Celgene (NASDAQ:CELG) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.17, Morningstar.com reports. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.22 billion. Celgene had a return on equity of 106.69% and a net margin of 30.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.16 EPS.

NASDAQ:CELG opened at $91.86 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.66. The company has a market cap of $65.58 billion, a PE ratio of 12.07, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a 50 day moving average of $93.54. Celgene has a 12 month low of $58.59 and a 12 month high of $98.97.

Get Celgene alerts:

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CELG. Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Celgene by 277.8% in the 1st quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 272 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Celgene by 212.8% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 294 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp bought a new stake in shares of Celgene in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Weaver Consulting Group bought a new stake in shares of Celgene in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Alera Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Celgene by 109.9% in the 1st quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 319 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. 74.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 target price on shares of Celgene in a research report on Tuesday. BidaskClub cut shares of Celgene from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 target price on shares of Celgene in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. ValuEngine cut shares of Celgene from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Celgene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.81.

Celgene Company Profile

Celgene Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer and inflammatory diseases worldwide. It offers REVLIMID, an oral immunomodulatory drug for multiple myeloma (MM), myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS), and mantle cell lymphoma; POMALYST/IMNOVID to treat multiple myeloma; OTEZLA, a small-molecule inhibitor of phosphodiesterase 4 for psoriatic arthritis and psoriasis; and ABRAXANE to treat breast, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and gastric cancers.

Featured Article: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Celgene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celgene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.