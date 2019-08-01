CENTRICA PLC/S (OTCMKTS:CPYYY) Upgraded at HSBC

HSBC upgraded shares of CENTRICA PLC/S (OTCMKTS:CPYYY) from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on CPYYY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CENTRICA PLC/S from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. ValuEngine upgraded CENTRICA PLC/S from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Societe Generale assumed coverage on CENTRICA PLC/S in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Barclays assumed coverage on CENTRICA PLC/S in a research report on Friday, May 17th. They issued an underweight rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered CENTRICA PLC/S from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold.

Get CENTRICA PLC/S alerts:

CENTRICA PLC/S stock opened at $3.77 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.39, a P/E/G ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.22. CENTRICA PLC/S has a 1 year low of $3.63 and a 1 year high of $8.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

CENTRICA PLC/S Company Profile

Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Germany, Norway, rest of Europe, the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through Centrica Consumer, Centrica Business, and Exploration & Production segments. It supplies gas and electricity to residential customers, as well as offers energy-related services; and generates power from combined cycle gas turbines and nuclear assets.

Further Reading: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Receive News & Ratings for CENTRICA PLC/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CENTRICA PLC/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.