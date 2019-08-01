Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc (NYSE:CDAY) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday after Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on the stock from $45.00 to $52.00. The stock had previously closed at $52.71, but opened at $53.31. Credit Suisse Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Ceridian HCM shares last traded at $53.06, with a volume of 446,042 shares traded.

CDAY has been the subject of several other reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Ceridian HCM to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. KeyCorp started coverage on Ceridian HCM in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price target on Ceridian HCM from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ceridian HCM from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Ceridian HCM from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.15.

In related news, CFO Arthur Gitajn sold 86,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.91, for a total transaction of $4,403,715.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Cannae Holdings, Inc. sold 2,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.25, for a total value of $100,500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,092,750 shares of company stock worth $105,211,840. 26.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in Ceridian HCM during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. American International Group Inc. raised its position in Ceridian HCM by 48.7% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Ceridian HCM by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Ceridian HCM by 81.1% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Ceridian HCM in the 1st quarter valued at about $92,000. 79.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $7.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,061.20 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $50.76.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $196.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.29 million. Ceridian HCM had a positive return on equity of 0.89% and a negative net margin of 5.13%. Ceridian HCM’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.44) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ceridian HCM Holding Inc will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ceridian HCM Company Profile

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud platform, which offers scalable and straightforward payroll and HR solutions.

