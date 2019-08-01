CF Industries (NYSE:CF) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.47 EPS

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.47, RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. CF Industries had a return on equity of 4.81% and a net margin of 7.09%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share.

CF Industries stock opened at $49.56 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.90. CF Industries has a 1-year low of $38.90 and a 1-year high of $56.51.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 96.77%.

In other news, VP Richard A. Hoker sold 3,665 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.15, for a total transaction of $150,814.75. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 63,383 shares in the company, valued at $2,608,210.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen A. Furbacher sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total transaction of $126,030.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 47,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,982,451.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in CF Industries by 4.2% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 23,148 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after buying an additional 936 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in CF Industries in the second quarter worth about $126,000. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in CF Industries by 2.0% in the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 134,311 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,274,000 after buying an additional 2,598 shares during the period. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of CF Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Investec Asset Management LTD lifted its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 471.9% during the second quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 648,507 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,508,000 after purchasing an additional 535,111 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.86% of the company’s stock.

CF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised CF Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 16th. Bank of America cut CF Industries from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $50.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Citigroup reduced their target price on CF Industries from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 31st. UBS Group increased their target price on CF Industries from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised CF Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. CF Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.12.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes nitrogen fertilizers and other nitrogen products worldwide. Its principal nitrogen fertilizer products include ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate solution, and ammonium nitrate. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products, as well as compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

