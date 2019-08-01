Chanticleer (NASDAQ:BURG) Raised to “Hold” at ValuEngine

Chanticleer (NASDAQ:BURG) was upgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on BURG. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 target price on shares of Chanticleer in a report on Friday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chanticleer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th.

Get Chanticleer alerts:

Shares of BURG traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $0.72. 112,590 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 189,621. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.08. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.92. Chanticleer has a 1 year low of $0.67 and a 1 year high of $2.95. The company has a market cap of $3.15 million, a PE ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 2.53.

Chanticleer (NASDAQ:BURG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.17). Chanticleer had a negative net margin of 15.02% and a negative return on equity of 70.24%. The company had revenue of $10.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.35 million. Equities analysts expect that Chanticleer will post -1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Chanticleer

There is no company description available for Chanticleer Holdings Inc

See Also: What are popular green investing opportunities?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Chanticleer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chanticleer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.