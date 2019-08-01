Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) posted its earnings results on Monday. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.06, Morningstar.com reports. Chegg had a positive return on equity of 7.34% and a negative net margin of 4.07%. The business had revenue of $93.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. Chegg updated its FY 2019 guidance to EPS and its Q3 2019 guidance to EPS.

CHGG traded down $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $44.88. 169,923 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,544,532. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $41.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 13.96 and a quick ratio of 13.96. The firm has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a PE ratio of 498.67, a PEG ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 1.01. Chegg has a 12-month low of $22.67 and a 12-month high of $48.22.

In other Chegg news, CMO Esther Lem sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.33, for a total transaction of $1,816,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 308,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,201,447.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel Rosensweig sold 165,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.58, for a total value of $6,035,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,237,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,835,349.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 686,286 shares of company stock valued at $27,331,894. 5.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CHGG. Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in shares of Chegg by 1,027.2% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,781 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 1,623 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chegg in the 1st quarter worth $71,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of Chegg by 1,834.0% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,934 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 1,834 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chegg in the 1st quarter worth $81,000. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Chegg by 870.9% in the 1st quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 2,670 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 2,395 shares during the period.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CHGG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Chegg from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Lake Street Capital reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $34.00 target price (up from $33.00) on shares of Chegg in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price (up from $44.00) on shares of Chegg in a report on Tuesday. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Chegg from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their target price on Chegg from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.18.

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students on their journey from high school to college and into their career with tools designed to help them pass their test, pass their class, and save money on required materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include digital products and services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks.

