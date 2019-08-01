Chemical Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CHFC) Receives $53.83 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Chemical Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CHFC) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $53.83.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CHFC. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $53.00 price objective on Chemical Financial and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Chemical Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. BidaskClub raised Chemical Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 27th. ValuEngine lowered Chemical Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Raymond James set a $55.00 price objective on Chemical Financial and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th.

CHFC stock traded down $1.38 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $42.04. The stock had a trading volume of 12,894,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 559,731. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Chemical Financial has a 1-year low of $34.62 and a 1-year high of $59.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $41.06. The stock has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 10.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.48.

Chemical Financial (NASDAQ:CHFC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The bank reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.05. Chemical Financial had a return on equity of 10.21% and a net margin of 28.25%. The company had revenue of $203.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Chemical Financial will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Chemical Financial news, insider Thomas C. Shafer bought 6,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $39.12 per share, for a total transaction of $249,585.60. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 31,555 shares in the company, valued at $1,234,431.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David T. Provost bought 10,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $39.19 per share, with a total value of $395,819.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 104,494 shares in the company, valued at $4,095,119.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 26,498 shares of company stock worth $1,037,609. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Chemical Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Chemical Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Royce & Associates LP bought a new position in shares of Chemical Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of Chemical Financial by 40.7% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,439 shares of the bank’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the period. Finally, Hilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chemical Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $92,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.66% of the company’s stock.

Chemical Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company of Chemical Bank that offers a range of banking and fiduciary products and services to residents and business customers. It offers business and personal checking accounts, savings and individual retirement accounts, time deposit instruments, electronically accessed banking products, residential and commercial real estate financing, commercial lending, consumer financing, debit cards, safe deposit box, money transfer, automated teller machines, insurance and investment products, corporate and personal wealth management, and mortgage banking and other banking services.

