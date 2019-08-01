Chemung Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CHMG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Chemung Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CHMG) has earned an average broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the two analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating.

Analysts have set a twelve-month consensus price target of $52.00 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.98 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Chemung Financial an industry rank of 160 out of 256 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Sandler O’Neill cut shares of Chemung Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chemung Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Chemung Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ CHMG traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $43.35. 1 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,742. The company has a market capitalization of $214.26 million, a PE ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 0.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of $47.36. Chemung Financial has a 1-year low of $36.87 and a 1-year high of $51.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The bank reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.01. Chemung Financial had a net margin of 24.94% and a return on equity of 12.22%. The firm had revenue of $20.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.59 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chemung Financial will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Chemung Financial by 655.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 703 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Chemung Financial in the first quarter worth about $185,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Chemung Financial by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,703 shares of the bank’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in Chemung Financial in the first quarter worth about $224,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Chemung Financial by 222.6% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,882 shares of the bank’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 4,749 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.30% of the company’s stock.

Chemung Financial Company Profile

Chemung Financial Corporation operates as a bank. The bank offers demand deposits and interest and non-interest bearing time and savings deposits. It's deposits include jumbo deposits and retail time deposits. The bank provides commercial and industrial loans, consumer loans, commercial real estate loans, and other loans and leases.

