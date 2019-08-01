Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Sold by Private Capital Advisors Inc.

Private Capital Advisors Inc. lessened its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,815 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 126 shares during the quarter. Private Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Chevron by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,629 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,189,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Chevron by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 9,776 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 2,328 shares during the last quarter. Bank of The West raised its holdings in Chevron by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of The West now owns 90,288 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,235,000 after acquiring an additional 3,665 shares during the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Chevron by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 19,333 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,406,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Chevron by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 90,871 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,308,000 after acquiring an additional 2,125 shares during the last quarter. 65.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chevron alerts:

In other news, Chairman Michael K. Wirth sold 33,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.60, for a total value of $4,239,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 33,750 shares in the company, valued at $4,239,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.75, for a total value of $255,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,910,135.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 40,050 shares of company stock valued at $5,007,621. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CVX traded up $0.40 during trading on Thursday, reaching $123.51. The company had a trading volume of 303,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,146,341. The business’s fifty day moving average is $123.99. The firm has a market cap of $236.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.88, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.99. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $100.22 and a twelve month high of $128.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

CVX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup assumed coverage on Chevron in a report on Monday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Bank of America raised shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Chevron from $146.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.41.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Recommended Story: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.