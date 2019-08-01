Chimpion (BNANA) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $33,304.00

Chimpion (CURRENCY:BNANA) traded up 6.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 1st. In the last week, Chimpion has traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Chimpion token can currently be purchased for about $0.0717 or 0.00000687 BTC on major exchanges including Instant Bitex, Crex24 and Mercatox. Chimpion has a total market capitalization of $295,288.00 and approximately $33,304.00 worth of Chimpion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003037 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.47 or 0.00272620 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00009632 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $144.64 or 0.01385053 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0825 or 0.00000790 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000213 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.67 or 0.00111776 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00020563 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000558 BTC.

Chimpion Profile

Chimpion’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,116,630 tokens. Chimpion’s official Twitter account is @chimpionio. The official website for Chimpion is www.chimpion.io.

Buying and Selling Chimpion

Chimpion can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, Mercatox and Instant Bitex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chimpion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chimpion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Chimpion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

