CHORUS LTD/S (OTCMKTS:CHRYY) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

CHORUS LTD/S (OTCMKTS:CHRYY) was downgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, UBS Group downgraded CHORUS LTD/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd.

Get CHORUS LTD/S alerts:

Shares of CHRYY traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $17.68. The company had a trading volume of 1,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,202. CHORUS LTD/S has a 52-week low of $13.75 and a 52-week high of $20.75. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.55.

About CHORUS LTD/S

Chorus Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed line communications infrastructure services in New Zealand. It offers phone and broadband services over copper and fiber networks for residential and business customers; and very high speed digital subscriber line broadband services. The company also provides colocation services.

Featured Article: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for CHORUS LTD/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CHORUS LTD/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.