Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) to Issue $0.23 Quarterly Dividend

Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 30th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.228 per share on Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th.

Church & Dwight has raised its dividend by an average of 9.1% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 13 years. Church & Dwight has a payout ratio of 39.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Church & Dwight to earn $2.70 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.91 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 33.7%.

Shares of Church & Dwight stock opened at $75.44 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $18.74 billion, a PE ratio of 33.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.21. The business’s 50 day moving average is $75.27. Church & Dwight has a 1-year low of $54.46 and a 1-year high of $79.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 24.62% and a net margin of 14.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Church & Dwight will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CHD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup cut Church & Dwight from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $73.80 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Church & Dwight from $74.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on Church & Dwight to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Church & Dwight from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.52.

In other Church & Dwight news, EVP Steven P. Cugine sold 15,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.63, for a total value of $1,221,910.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,426,993.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Britta Bomhard sold 27,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.43, for a total value of $1,982,610.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 32,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,365,841.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 159,516 shares of company stock worth $11,866,800 over the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

