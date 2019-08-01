Cimetrix (OTCMKTS:CMXX) Stock Price Up 1.6%

Cimetrix Incorporated (OTCMKTS:CMXX) shares rose 1.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $2.49 and last traded at $2.49, approximately 164 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 1,156 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.45.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.10.

Cimetrix Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CMXX)

Cimetrix Incorporated, a software company, provides products and services to precision equipment manufacturers worldwide. The company offers connectivity products, including CIMConnect, a software toolkit that offers libraries, sample applications, testing tools, and GEM manual templates for developing and deploying communication interfaces on manufacturing equipment; SECSConnect, a software product for sending and receiving SECS-II messages; TESTConnect, a software product for testing, emulating, and characterizing SECS/GEM interfaces; and CIM300, a toolkit that provides complement of modules to implement connectivity standards.

