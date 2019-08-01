Cinemark (CNK) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, August 2nd. Analysts expect Cinemark to post earnings of $0.81 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.04. Cinemark had a return on equity of 12.61% and a net margin of 5.85%. The company had revenue of $714.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $688.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. Cinemark’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Cinemark to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:CNK opened at $39.92 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $37.51. Cinemark has a 52 week low of $34.03 and a 52 week high of $43.51. The company has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.81, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.73.

In other news, insider Valmir Fernandes sold 4,033 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total transaction of $173,419.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 114,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,943,323. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CNK shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Cinemark from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Loop Capital upgraded Cinemark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Cinemark in a research report on Friday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. MKM Partners dropped their price target on Cinemark to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Cinemark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cinemark has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.00.

About Cinemark

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 341 theatres and 4,586 screens in 41 states of the United States; and 205 theatres and 1,462 screens in Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Peru, Ecuador, Honduras, El Salvador, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Guatemala, Bolivia, Curacao, and Paraguay.

