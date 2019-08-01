Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.14 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) to announce $2.14 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Cintas’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.06 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.20. Cintas reported earnings of $1.93 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, September 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Cintas will report full-year earnings of $8.45 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.38 to $8.63. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $9.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.22 to $9.82. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Cintas.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The business services provider reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.13. Cintas had a return on equity of 26.77% and a net margin of 12.80%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.77 EPS. Cintas’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CTAS. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $265.00 price objective on shares of Cintas in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Cintas from $184.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $273.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cintas in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Nomura increased their price objective on Cintas from $217.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $228.06.

Shares of CTAS traded down $1.41 on Thursday, hitting $259.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 559,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 509,404. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The business has a fifty day moving average of $244.07. Cintas has a fifty-two week low of $155.98 and a fifty-two week high of $264.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.99.

In other news, Director Joseph Scaminace sold 6,255 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.20, for a total transaction of $1,389,861.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,771,600.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas E. Frooman sold 5,373 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.79, for a total value of $1,401,224.67. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 127,624 shares in the company, valued at $33,283,062.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 16,516 shares of company stock worth $4,065,827. 19.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cintas during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Cintas in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Cintas by 52.4% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 192 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Cintas in the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Washington Trust Bank bought a new stake in Cintas in the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. 66.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms directly.

