Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) Shares Sold by First Midwest Bank Trust Division

First Midwest Bank Trust Division cut its holdings in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,532 shares during the period. First Midwest Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $692,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in Citigroup during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 95.1% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 35.0% in the 1st quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. 76.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Citigroup alerts:

C traded down $0.64 on Thursday, reaching $70.52. 383,392 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,441,257. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $70.15. Citigroup Inc has a 52-week low of $48.42 and a 52-week high of $75.24. The stock has a market cap of $165.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.17. Citigroup had a net margin of 18.24% and a return on equity of 10.10%. The firm had revenue of $18.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 5th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 2nd. This is an increase from Citigroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is presently 27.07%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on C. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.51 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Citigroup from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Berenberg Bank set a $78.00 price target on shares of Citigroup and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Citigroup from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Citigroup has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.57.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

See Also: Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.