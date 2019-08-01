Claymore Price Hits $0.0001 on Top Exchanges (CLM)

Claymore (CURRENCY:CLM) traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 1st. Claymore has a total market cap of $2,259.00 and approximately $6.00 worth of Claymore was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Claymore token can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges including VinDAX, DDEX and CoinExchange. In the last week, Claymore has traded 42.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003041 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.43 or 0.00273497 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00009668 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $146.09 or 0.01405290 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0827 or 0.00000796 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000213 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.75 or 0.00113040 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00020938 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000550 BTC.

Claymore Token Profile

Claymore’s total supply is 74,622,287 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,513,196 tokens. Claymore’s official message board is medium.com/@claymoretoken. Claymore’s official Twitter account is @claymoretoken. The official website for Claymore is claymoretoken.com.

Claymore Token Trading

Claymore can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, VinDAX and DDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Claymore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Claymore should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Claymore using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

