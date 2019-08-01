Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW) Lifted to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on CLW. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Clearwater Paper from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. KeyCorp restated a hold rating on shares of Clearwater Paper in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Clearwater Paper from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $30.33.

Shares of Clearwater Paper stock opened at $17.32 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.58. Clearwater Paper has a 52 week low of $16.05 and a 52 week high of $35.27. The company has a market capitalization of $309.82 million, a PE ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 1.85.

Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.16). Clearwater Paper had a positive return on equity of 7.76% and a negative net margin of 8.31%. The business had revenue of $451.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $448.35 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Clearwater Paper will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Linda K. Massman acquired 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.92 per share, for a total transaction of $98,560.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 243,976 shares in the company, valued at $4,372,049.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLW. Investors Research Corp acquired a new position in shares of Clearwater Paper in the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Clearwater Paper by 78.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,428 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 1,940 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Clearwater Paper by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,440 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY grew its stake in shares of Clearwater Paper by 390.2% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 5,726 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 4,558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Clearwater Paper by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,370 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 1,886 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

Clearwater Paper Company Profile

Clearwater Paper Corporation produces and sells produces and sells private label tissue and bleached paperboard products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Consumer Products, and Pulp and Paperboard. The Consumer Products segment manufactures and sells a line of at-home tissue products, including bathroom tissues, paper towels, facial tissues, and napkins; recycled fiber value grade products; and away-from-home products, such as conventional one- and two-ply bath tissues, two-ply paper towels, hard wound towels, and dispenser napkins.

