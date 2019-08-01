Clipper Coin One Day Volume Tops $21,859.00 (CCCX)

Clipper Coin (CURRENCY:CCCX) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 1st. Clipper Coin has a total market cap of $58.93 million and $21,859.00 worth of Clipper Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Clipper Coin has traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar. One Clipper Coin token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0156 or 0.00000152 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinsuper, FCoin and IDCM.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Clipper Coin alerts:

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $585.05 or 0.05706801 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00045988 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000185 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000273 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001314 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0959 or 0.00000935 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Clipper Coin Token Profile

CCCX is a token. It launched on April 26th, 2018. Clipper Coin’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,775,570,996 tokens. Clipper Coin’s official Twitter account is @ClipperCoinCap. Clipper Coin’s official website is clippercoin.com.

Clipper Coin Token Trading

Clipper Coin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDCM, FCoin and Coinsuper. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Clipper Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Clipper Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Clipper Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Clipper Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Clipper Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.