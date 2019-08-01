Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.68 Per Share

Analysts expect Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) to announce $1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Coherent’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.46 to $1.90. Coherent reported earnings of $3.22 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 47.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Coherent will report full-year earnings of $6.68 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.31 to $7.05. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $8.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.21 to $9.75. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Coherent.

Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $339.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $348.61 million. Coherent had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 17.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.51 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have commented on COHR. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Coherent from $165.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Coherent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of Coherent from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Coherent from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Coherent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $170.25.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Coherent in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in Coherent by 400.0% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 320 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in Coherent during the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Coherent during the 1st quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Coherent during the 1st quarter worth $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.43% of the company’s stock.

COHR traded up $6.28 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $145.13. 4,965 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 272,649. The company has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.11 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Coherent has a one year low of $90.10 and a one year high of $192.37. The company’s 50-day moving average is $133.82.

Coherent Company Profile

Coherent, Inc provides lasers, laser-based technologies, and laser-based system solutions for a range of scientific, commercial, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, OEM Laser Sources and Industrial Lasers & Systems. The company designs, manufactures, markets, and services lasers, laser tools, precision optics, and related accessories; and laser measurement and control products.

