Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) Given “Buy” Rating at Benchmark

Benchmark reiterated their buy rating on shares of Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has a $165.00 price objective on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Coherent from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Coherent from $165.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. ValuEngine raised Coherent from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. BidaskClub raised Coherent from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered Coherent from a positive rating to a neutral rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Coherent has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $170.25.

Shares of Coherent stock traded up $4.43 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $143.28. The stock had a trading volume of 4,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 272,649. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 3.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $133.82. Coherent has a fifty-two week low of $90.10 and a fifty-two week high of $192.37.

Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $339.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $348.61 million. Coherent had a return on equity of 17.88% and a net margin of 11.56%. The company’s revenue was down 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.51 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Coherent will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coherent during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in Coherent by 400.0% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 320 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in Coherent during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in Coherent during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Coherent during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Institutional investors own 96.43% of the company’s stock.

About Coherent

Coherent, Inc provides lasers, laser-based technologies, and laser-based system solutions for a range of scientific, commercial, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, OEM Laser Sources and Industrial Lasers & Systems. The company designs, manufactures, markets, and services lasers, laser tools, precision optics, and related accessories; and laser measurement and control products.

