Coinvest (COIN) Price Reaches $0.0602 on Exchanges

Coinvest (CURRENCY:COIN) traded down 6.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 1st. Coinvest has a total market capitalization of $710,699.00 and approximately $10,822.00 worth of Coinvest was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Coinvest has traded 22.4% lower against the dollar. One Coinvest token can currently be purchased for about $0.0602 or 0.00000602 BTC on exchanges including IDEX and HitBTC.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003136 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.45 or 0.00284355 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010010 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $142.54 or 0.01424516 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0820 or 0.00000820 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000220 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.51 or 0.00114978 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00021288 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0560 or 0.00000559 BTC.

About Coinvest

Coinvest was first traded on December 18th, 2017. Coinvest’s total supply is 107,142,857 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,800,845 tokens. Coinvest’s official Twitter account is @CoinvestHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here. Coinvest’s official message board is medium.com/@CoinvestHQ. The official website for Coinvest is coinve.st. The Reddit community for Coinvest is /r/Coinvest and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Coinvest

Coinvest can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coinvest directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Coinvest should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Coinvest using one of the exchanges listed above.

