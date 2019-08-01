Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Insider Ian M. Cook Sells 175,616 Shares

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) insider Ian M. Cook sold 175,616 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.65, for a total transaction of $12,758,502.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,125,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,792,421.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Ian M. Cook also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 15th, Ian M. Cook sold 19,500 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.20, for a total transaction of $1,388,400.00.

Colgate-Palmolive stock traded down $0.48 on Thursday, hitting $71.26. 3,760,057 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,012,884. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.25, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.99, a P/E/G ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $73.19. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1 year low of $57.41 and a 1 year high of $76.41.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.72. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.88 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a negative return on equity of 10,821.98% and a net margin of 14.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 18th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 17th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.91%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parsec Financial Management Inc. grew its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 30,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,156,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Way Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 0.4% during the second quarter. Heritage Way Advisors LLC now owns 33,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,420,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 2.4% during the first quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 2.7% during the second quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 6,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lynch & Associates IN lifted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 0.6% during the first quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 28,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,983,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. 75.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently commented on CL shares. Argus raised their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Bank of America set a $80.00 price target on Colgate-Palmolive and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.13.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

