Collection House (ASX:CLH) Shares Down 1.2%

Collection House Limited (ASX:CLH) shares were down 1.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as A$1.22 ($0.86) and last traded at A$1.22 ($0.86), approximately 469,643 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 207% from the average daily volume of 153,056 shares. The stock had previously closed at A$1.23 ($0.87).

The firm has a market capitalization of $169.22 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.43, a current ratio of 4.09 and a quick ratio of 3.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average of A$1.24.

About Collection House (ASX:CLH)

Collection House Limited provides debt collection and receivables management services in Australia and New Zealand. The company operates through Collection Services and Purchased Debt Ledgers segments. It offers debt collections services to clients in the Australasian financial services, insurance, public utility, credit, and government enterprise markets; and debt purchasing services for banking, finance, telecommunications, and energy sectors.

