Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) Given a $85.00 Price Target by Raymond James Analysts

Raymond James set a $85.00 price objective on Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) in a research note released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on CIGI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Colliers International Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Colliers International Group from $87.00 to $83.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Colliers International Group from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Colliers International Group has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $77.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:CIGI traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $72.65. The company had a trading volume of 135 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,736. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. Colliers International Group has a 1-year low of $52.01 and a 1-year high of $84.20. The company has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.65 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.20.

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.23). Colliers International Group had a return on equity of 25.61% and a net margin of 3.24%. The business had revenue of $745.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $750.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Colliers International Group will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a semiannual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. Colliers International Group’s dividend payout ratio is 4.08%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Colliers International Group in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Colliers International Group in the 1st quarter valued at $206,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Colliers International Group in the 1st quarter valued at $223,000. Signition LP acquired a new stake in Colliers International Group in the 1st quarter valued at $240,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Colliers International Group in the 1st quarter valued at $322,000. 67.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Colliers International Group Company Profile

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australasia, and internationally. The company offers sales brokerage services, which include purchases and sales, debt placement, equity capital raising, market value opinions, acquisition advisory, and transaction management services; and lease brokerage services comprising landlord and tenant representation services.

