Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. Columbus McKinnon had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 15.41%. The firm had revenue of $212.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of CMCO stock traded down $0.35 on Thursday, reaching $38.09. 1,112 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 108,453. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $40.47. The stock has a market cap of $938.25 million, a P/E ratio of 13.85 and a beta of 1.80. Columbus McKinnon has a twelve month low of $27.66 and a twelve month high of $44.01.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 19th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 8th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Columbus McKinnon’s payout ratio is currently 8.76%.

In related news, CFO Gregory P. Rustowicz sold 11,942 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.92, for a total transaction of $464,782.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 63,100 shares in the company, valued at $2,455,852. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Peter M. Mccormick sold 5,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.63, for a total transaction of $219,413.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 75,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,748,715.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,847 shares of company stock valued at $1,417,153. Insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,568,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,281,000 after buying an additional 15,668 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,573,627 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,429,000 after acquiring an additional 60,612 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Columbus McKinnon by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 245,917 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,411,000 after buying an additional 17,099 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in Columbus McKinnon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,733,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.89% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Columbus McKinnon currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.50.

Columbus McKinnon Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets hoists, actuators, cranes, rigging tools, digital power control systems, and other material handling products for commercial and industrial applications worldwide. It offers various electric chain hoists, electric wire rope hoists, hand-operated hoists, winches, lever tools, and air-powered hoists under the Budgit, Chester, CM, Coffing, Little Mule, Pfaff, Shaw-Box, Yale, STAHL, and other brands; below-the-hook tooling, clamps, and textile strappings; and explosion-protected hoists, as well as supplies hoist trolleys.

