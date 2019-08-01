Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $27.56 Billion

Brokerages expect Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) to announce sales of $27.56 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Thirteen analysts have provided estimates for Comcast’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $27.98 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $27.03 billion. Comcast reported sales of $22.14 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 24.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Comcast will report full year sales of $110.28 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $109.00 billion to $111.99 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $116.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $113.86 billion to $118.31 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Comcast.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The cable giant reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. Comcast had a net margin of 11.64% and a return on equity of 17.50%. The company had revenue of $26.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. Comcast’s revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CMCSA shares. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Comcast from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. BidaskClub cut shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Guggenheim raised shares of Comcast from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.31 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Macquarie started coverage on shares of Comcast in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.27.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA traded up $0.39 on Friday, reaching $43.56. 498,148 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,299,768. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Comcast has a 1-year low of $32.61 and a 1-year high of $45.29. The company has a market capitalization of $197.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.47.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.94%.

In other Comcast news, SVP Daniel C. Murdock sold 1,701 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.46, for a total value of $70,523.46. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $195,359.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 14,280.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,034,829 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $43,753,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027,633 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Comcast by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,697,938 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $198,629,000 after purchasing an additional 16,136 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH increased its position in Comcast by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,798,383 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $76,035,000 after purchasing an additional 18,407 shares in the last quarter. Charter Trust Co. increased its position in Comcast by 62.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charter Trust Co. now owns 57,938 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,450,000 after purchasing an additional 22,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in Comcast by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 44,025 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,861,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.58% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

