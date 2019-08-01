Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) Upgraded to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on CBSH. Raymond James lowered shares of Commerce Bancshares from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Commerce Bancshares to $62.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Stephens reissued a hold rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Commerce Bancshares in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Commerce Bancshares from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $59.24.

Get Commerce Bancshares alerts:

CBSH traded up $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $60.92. The stock had a trading volume of 3,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 411,922. The stock has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.73. Commerce Bancshares has a 1-year low of $53.40 and a 1-year high of $72.55. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.15.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $338.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $339.94 million. Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 29.90% and a return on equity of 15.02%. Commerce Bancshares’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Commerce Bancshares will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider John K. Handy sold 3,541 shares of Commerce Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.79, for a total transaction of $218,798.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,251 shares in the company, valued at $2,178,159.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CBSH. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 15,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $880,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 244,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,790,000 after acquiring an additional 29,344 shares during the last quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth about $395,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $856,000 after acquiring an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 25,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,426,000 after acquiring an additional 2,674 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.06% of the company’s stock.

About Commerce Bancshares

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth. The Consumer segment offers various banking products and services, including consumer deposits; consumer loans, such as automobile, motorcycle, marine, tractor/trailer, recreational vehicle, fixed rate and revolving home equity, and other consumer loans; patient health care financing; real estate loans; indirect and other consumer financing; personal mortgage banking; consumer installment lending; and consumer debit and credit bank cards, as well as provides online banking services.

Further Reading: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Receive News & Ratings for Commerce Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commerce Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.