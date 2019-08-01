Comparing Cantel Medical (NYSE:CMD) & Mazor Robotics (NYSE:MZOR)

Cantel Medical (NYSE:CMD) and Mazor Robotics (NASDAQ:MZOR) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

Cantel Medical has a beta of 1.12, suggesting that its share price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mazor Robotics has a beta of 1.39, suggesting that its share price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Cantel Medical and Mazor Robotics’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cantel Medical $871.92 million 4.42 $91.04 million $2.51 36.76 Mazor Robotics $64.95 million 23.61 -$12.41 million ($0.50) -116.46

Cantel Medical has higher revenue and earnings than Mazor Robotics. Mazor Robotics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cantel Medical, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

86.3% of Cantel Medical shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 32.7% of Mazor Robotics shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.7% of Cantel Medical shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Cantel Medical and Mazor Robotics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cantel Medical 0 1 1 0 2.50 Mazor Robotics 0 1 0 0 2.00

Cantel Medical currently has a consensus price target of $114.00, indicating a potential upside of 23.54%. Given Cantel Medical’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Cantel Medical is more favorable than Mazor Robotics.

Dividends

Cantel Medical pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.2%. Mazor Robotics does not pay a dividend. Cantel Medical pays out 8.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares Cantel Medical and Mazor Robotics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cantel Medical 6.95% 15.52% 9.73% Mazor Robotics -37.29% -7.70% -6.64%

Summary

Cantel Medical beats Mazor Robotics on 13 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cantel Medical

Cantel Medical Corp. provides infection prevention and control products and services for the healthcare market. The company's Endoscopy segment offers automated endoscope reprocessing systems; infectants and sterilants; detergents; leak testing and manual cleaning products; storage cabinets, transport systems, and mobile medical carts; manual cleaning products; endoscope process tracking products; other consumables, accessories, and supplies for use in disinfect rigid endoscopes, flexible endoscopes, and other instrumentation; and technical maintenance services. Its Water Purification and Filtration segment provides dialysis water purification and bicarbonate mixing systems; hollow fiber filters, and other filtration and separation products; liquid disinfectants and cold sterilization products; dry fog products; room temperature sterilization equipment and services; and clean-room certification and decontamination services for the dialysis and other healthcare, research laboratory and pharmaceutical, food and beverage, and commercial industrial customers. The company's Healthcare Disposables segment offers biological indicators, chemical integrators, sterilization pouches, towels, bibs, tray liners, sponges, nitrous oxide/oxygen sedation equipment and related single-use disposable nasal masks, face masks, and shields. It also provides hand sanitizers, germicidal wipes, disinfectants, surface disinfectants, waterline treatment products, amalgam separators, saliva ejectors, evacuator tips, plastic cups, prophy angles, and prophy paste. The company's Dialysis segment provides hemodialysis concentrates and other ancillary supplies; medical device reprocessing systems; and sterilants and disinfectants. The company sells its products through its direct distribution network in the United States; and directly or under third-party distribution agreements internationally. Cantel Medical Corp. was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Little Falls, New Jersey.

About Mazor Robotics

Mazor Robotics Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, production, and marketing of medical devices for supporting surgical procedures in the fields of orthopedics and neurosurgery in the United States and internationally. It operates in the field of computer assisted surgery that enable the use of surgical instruments with high precision and minimal invasiveness and that simplifies complex surgical procedures. The company's surgical robotic-guidance systems and complementary products are used to conduct spine and brain procedures in an accurate and secure manner. It also offers Mazor X, a renaissance system and its accessories are used in spine surgeries, including fusion, correction of spinal deformities, biopsy collection, tumor excision, and cement augmentations. The company was formerly known as Mazor Surgical Technologies Ltd. and changed its name to Mazor Robotics Ltd. in 2010. Mazor Robotics Ltd. was founded in 2000 and is based in Caesarea, Israel.

