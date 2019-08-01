Conceal Price Tops $0.48 (CCX)

Conceal (CURRENCY:CCX) traded down 15.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 1st. One Conceal coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.48 or 0.00004793 BTC on major exchanges including Graviex, TradeOgre, STEX and Sistemkoin. Over the last week, Conceal has traded 27.6% lower against the dollar. Conceal has a market capitalization of $1.94 million and $48,485.00 worth of Conceal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $106.38 or 0.01061863 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00035276 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.80 or 0.00267534 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00008887 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003052 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00005248 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00004762 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 26.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004196 BTC.

Conceal Profile

CCX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight Fast

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 21st, 2016. Conceal’s total supply is 14,077,299 coins and its circulating supply is 4,040,250 coins. Conceal’s official message board is medium.com/@ConcealNetwork. Conceal’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Conceal’s official website is conceal.network. The Reddit community for Conceal is /r/ConcealNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Conceal

Conceal can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX, Sistemkoin, Graviex and TradeOgre. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conceal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Conceal should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Conceal using one of the exchanges listed above.

