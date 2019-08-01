Concho Resources Inc (NYSE:CXO) Plans $0.13 Quarterly Dividend

Concho Resources Inc (NYSE:CXO) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 30th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a dividend of 0.125 per share by the oil and natural gas company on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 8th.

Concho Resources has a payout ratio of 10.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Concho Resources to earn $6.26 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 8.0%.

Concho Resources stock opened at $97.68 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $19.08 billion, a PE ratio of 21.28 and a beta of 1.16. Concho Resources has a 52-week low of $93.31 and a 52-week high of $160.81. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Concho Resources had a return on equity of 4.92% and a net margin of 17.55%. Concho Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Concho Resources will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CXO. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on Concho Resources from $150.00 to $143.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Concho Resources from $136.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Concho Resources from $145.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp upped their target price on Concho Resources from $121.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Williams Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 target price (down from $171.00) on shares of Concho Resources in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $157.96.

In related news, Chairman Timothy A. Leach sold 54,545 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.34, for a total value of $5,963,950.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 680,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,355,682.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About Concho Resources

Concho Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development and exploration of oil and natural gas properties. Its operations include Delaware Basin, and Midland Basin. The company was founded on February 22, 2006 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

