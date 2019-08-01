Condominium (CDM) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $1,245.00

Condominium (CURRENCY:CDM) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 1st. One Condominium coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia, Graviex and CryptoBridge. Condominium has a total market cap of $129,776.00 and approximately $1,245.00 worth of Condominium was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Condominium has traded 31.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003057 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.66 or 0.00275386 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00009665 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $147.47 or 0.01416918 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0829 or 0.00000797 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000214 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.81 or 0.00113469 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00020806 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000549 BTC.

Condominium Coin Profile

Condominium’s total supply is 1,607,137,917 coins and its circulating supply is 1,604,623,114 coins. Condominium’s official Twitter account is @cdmcoin. Condominium’s official website is cdmcoin.org.

Buying and Selling Condominium

Condominium can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex, CryptoBridge and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Condominium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Condominium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Condominium using one of the exchanges listed above.

