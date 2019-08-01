ConforMIS (NASDAQ:CFMS) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

ConforMIS (NASDAQ:CFMS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $3.00 target price on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 101.34% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “ConforMIS, Inc. is a medical technology company which develops, manufacture and sells joint replacement implants. The Company’s iFit technology platform consists of iFit Design, iFit Printing and iFit Just-in-Time Delivery. It operates primarily in the United States, Germany and the United Kingdom. The Company serves orthopedic surgeons, hospitals and other medical facilities and patients. ConforMIS, Inc. is based in Bedford, United States. “

Get ConforMIS alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research cut shares of ConforMIS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer set a $4.00 target price on shares of ConforMIS and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. BidaskClub cut shares of ConforMIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of ConforMIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.10.

Shares of CFMS stock traded down $1.27 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1.49. 5,952,961 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,416,996. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 2.33. ConforMIS has a one year low of $0.36 and a one year high of $4.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.63. The company has a market cap of $101.12 million, a PE ratio of -2.01 and a beta of 2.30.

ConforMIS (NASDAQ:CFMS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. ConforMIS had a negative net margin of 42.90% and a negative return on equity of 97.85%. The business had revenue of $19.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.36 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ConforMIS will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ConforMIS news, major shareholder Archon Capital Management Llc sold 613,594 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total value of $1,840,782.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark A. Augusti sold 25,477 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.72, for a total transaction of $69,297.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,123,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,056,458.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,317,864 shares of company stock worth $4,348,455 in the last three months. 3.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of ConforMIS by 133.8% during the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 116,922 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 66,922 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of ConforMIS by 588.6% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 24,100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 20,600 shares during the period. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of ConforMIS during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,100,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of ConforMIS during the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Spark Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ConforMIS by 172.2% during the first quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 500,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after acquiring an additional 316,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.95% of the company’s stock.

ConforMIS Company Profile

Conformis, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells joint replacement implants. The company offers customized knee replacement products, including iTotal CR, a cruciate-retaining product; iTotal PS, a posterior cruciate ligament substituting product; iDuo, a customized bicompartmental knee replacement system; and iUni, a customized unicompartmental knee replacement product to treat the medial or lateral compartment of the knee.

Featured Article: What are Bollinger Bands?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ConforMIS (CFMS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ConforMIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConforMIS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.