Connect Coin (XCON) Tops One Day Volume of $10,190.00

Connect Coin (CURRENCY:XCON) traded down 6.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 31st. One Connect Coin token can now be bought for $0.0884 or 0.00000882 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC and Coineal. Over the last week, Connect Coin has traded up 28.6% against the U.S. dollar. Connect Coin has a total market cap of $3.45 million and $10,190.00 worth of Connect Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Connect Coin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003177 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.83 or 0.00278130 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00010053 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $146.89 or 0.01467942 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0835 or 0.00000834 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000222 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.62 or 0.00116137 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00021987 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000594 BTC.

Connect Coin Profile

Connect Coin’s total supply is 70,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 38,996,796 tokens. Connect Coin’s official website is connectingcoin.io. Connect Coin’s official Twitter account is @connectingcoin. The Reddit community for Connect Coin is /r/CONNECTXON and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Connect Coin

Connect Coin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and Coineal. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Connect Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Connect Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Connect Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Connect Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Connect Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.