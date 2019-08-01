Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Shares Bought by IMA Wealth Inc.

IMA Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,574 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 796 shares during the period. IMA Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $2,870,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in Constellation Brands by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 9,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,702,000 after buying an additional 1,470 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the first quarter valued at about $796,000. Sound View Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 10.7% in the first quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Successful Portfolios LLC acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the first quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Weybosset Research & Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the first quarter valued at about $237,000. 70.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on STZ shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Constellation Brands from $264.00 to $274.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. ValuEngine raised Constellation Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Deutsche Bank lowered Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $191.00 to $194.00 in a report on Friday, April 5th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $238.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Bank of America set a $221.00 target price on Constellation Brands and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.35.

Shares of STZ opened at $196.06 on Thursday. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $150.37 and a 52 week high of $228.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50-day moving average of $195.12.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, June 28th. The company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 14.98% and a net margin of 27.38%. The company’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.20 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 8.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 12th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.33%.

In other Constellation Brands news, Vice Chairman Richard Sands sold 23,984 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.47, for a total transaction of $4,951,976.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 173,860 shares in the company, valued at $35,896,874.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 10,213 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.35, for a total value of $2,015,535.55. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,452,780.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 62,083 shares of company stock worth $12,675,054 in the last quarter. 15.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Light, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands, as well as Funky Buddha, Four Corners, and Ballast Point brands.

