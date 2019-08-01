Content Value Network Price Reaches $0.0345 on Exchanges (CVNT)

Content Value Network (CURRENCY:CVNT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 1st. Over the last seven days, Content Value Network has traded up 22% against the dollar. Content Value Network has a total market capitalization of $18.42 million and approximately $1.57 million worth of Content Value Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Content Value Network token can currently be bought for about $0.0345 or 0.00000331 BTC on popular exchanges including BitForex, UEX and BitMax.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003040 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.39 or 0.00272641 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00009658 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $146.84 or 0.01410065 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0827 or 0.00000794 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000212 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.82 or 0.00113499 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00021132 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0566 or 0.00000544 BTC.

Content Value Network Profile

Content Value Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 534,429,680 tokens. Content Value Network’s official website is cvn.io.

Content Value Network Token Trading

Content Value Network can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: UEX, BitForex and BitMax. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Content Value Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Content Value Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Content Value Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

