Contrasting Live Current Media (OTCMKTS:LIVC) & Collectors Universe (OTCMKTS:CLCT)

Live Current Media (OTCMKTS:LIVC) and Collectors Universe (NASDAQ:CLCT) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Live Current Media and Collectors Universe, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Live Current Media 0 0 0 0 N/A Collectors Universe 0 0 0 0 N/A

Dividends

Collectors Universe pays an annual dividend of $0.70 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. Live Current Media does not pay a dividend.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

45.2% of Collectors Universe shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.2% of Collectors Universe shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Live Current Media and Collectors Universe’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Live Current Media N/A -129.51% -108.35% Collectors Universe 11.66% 52.41% 24.30%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Live Current Media and Collectors Universe’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Live Current Media N/A N/A -$770,000.00 N/A N/A Collectors Universe $68.45 million 3.17 $6.23 million N/A N/A

Collectors Universe has higher revenue and earnings than Live Current Media.

Volatility and Risk

Live Current Media has a beta of 2.64, suggesting that its share price is 164% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Collectors Universe has a beta of 1.05, suggesting that its share price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Collectors Universe beats Live Current Media on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Live Current Media Company Profile

Live Current Media Inc. focuses on developing domain names to include content, commerce, and community applications in the United States. The company was formerly known as Communicate.com Inc. and changed its name to Live Current Media Inc. in May 2008. Live Current Media Inc. was founded in 1995 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

Collectors Universe Company Profile

Collectors Universe, Inc. provides authentication and grading services to dealers and collectors of coins, trading cards, event tickets, autographs, and historical and sports memorabilia in the United States. It operates through three segments: Coins, Trading Cards and Autographs, and Other High-End Collectibles. The company also publishes magazines that provide market prices and information for collectibles and high-value assets that are accessible on its Websites; operates an online market for graded collectible coins for dealers on subscription basis; and promotes, manages, and operates the Long Beach Coin shows. It serves dealers, collectors, retail buyers, and sellers of the collectibles. Collectors Universe, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Santa Ana, California.

