Contrasting Red Violet (NASDAQ:RDVT) and LogMeIn (NASDAQ:LOGM)

Red Violet (NASDAQ:RDVT) and LogMeIn (NASDAQ:LOGM) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership and earnings.

Dividends

LogMeIn pays an annual dividend of $1.30 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. Red Violet does not pay a dividend. LogMeIn pays out 28.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares Red Violet and LogMeIn’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Red Violet -32.93% -16.62% -14.77% LogMeIn 1.82% 7.44% 5.49%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

14.2% of Red Violet shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 97.3% of LogMeIn shares are held by institutional investors. 4.3% of Red Violet shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.4% of LogMeIn shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Red Violet has a beta of -0.21, suggesting that its share price is 121% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, LogMeIn has a beta of 1.05, suggesting that its share price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Red Violet and LogMeIn’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Red Violet $16.30 million 9.99 -$6.87 million N/A N/A LogMeIn $1.20 billion 3.14 $74.37 million $4.55 16.70

LogMeIn has higher revenue and earnings than Red Violet.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Red Violet and LogMeIn, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Red Violet 0 0 0 0 N/A LogMeIn 1 5 4 0 2.30

LogMeIn has a consensus target price of $95.25, suggesting a potential upside of 25.38%. Given LogMeIn’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe LogMeIn is more favorable than Red Violet.

Summary

LogMeIn beats Red Violet on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Red Violet Company Profile

Red Violet, Inc., a software and services company, specializes in big data analysis providing cloud-based mission-critical information solutions to enterprises in various industries in the United States. Its proprietary platform includes CORE, a cloud-based technology platform, which serves various industries within risk management. The company serves various industries, including law enforcement, government, financial services, insurance, and corporate risk for identity verification, risk assessment, fraud detection, and compliance. It markets its products and services through value-added distributors, resellers, and strategic partners; and trade shows and seminars, advertising, public relations, distribution of sales literature, and product specifications and ongoing communication with prospective clients, distributors, resellers, strategic partners, and installed base of current clients, as well as through direct sales. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida.

LogMeIn Company Profile

LogMeIn, Inc. provides a portfolio of cloud-based communication and collaboration, identity and access, and customer engagement and support solutions. It enables people to connect with each other worldwide to drive meaningful interactions, deepen relationships, and create better outcomes for individuals and businesses. The company offers GoToConference, a video and audio conferencing solution; GoToMeeting, a product for online meetings, sales demonstrations, and collaborative gatherings; GoToTraining, an online training product for interactive training sessions; GoToWebinar, a do-it-yourself Webinar product for organizations; Grasshopper telephony solution; Jive, a cloud-based phone service; join.me, join.me pro, and join.me business, which are online meeting and screen sharing services; and OpenVoice, a reservation-less audio conferencing service. It also provides Bold360 and BoldChat, an omni-channel engagement platform and live chat service respectively; Bold360 ai, an automated customer service; RescueAssist, GoToAssist Corporate, and GoToAssist Seeit, which are easy-to-use cloud-based remote support solutions; LogMeIn Rescue, a remote support and customer care service; and LogMeIn Rescue+Mobile and Rescue Lens that are Web-based remote support services. In addition, the company offers LogMeIn Central, a Web-based management console; GoToMyPC that enables mobile workstyles; LogMeIn Pro, a remote access service; and LastPass, a password management and single sign on solution. It serves enterprise customers, small and medium businesses, IT service providers, mobile carriers, customer service centers, OEMs, and consumers. The company was formerly known as 3am Labs, Inc. and changed its name to LogMeIn, Inc. in March 2006. LogMeIn, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts with additional locations in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia.

