Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV (NYSE:VLRS) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at ValuEngine

Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV (NYSE:VLRS) was downgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. HSBC raised Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Citigroup set a $12.00 price target on Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Imperial Capital reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $13.00 price target (up from $11.50) on shares of Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays raised Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, July 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.55.

Get Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV alerts:

NYSE VLRS traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $9.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 520,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 290,026. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.46. Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV has a 1 year low of $5.15 and a 1 year high of $10.99. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.00 and a beta of 1.21.

Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV (NYSE:VLRS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The transportation company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.09. Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 3.32%. The company had revenue of $435.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $412.00 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Nkcfo LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $113,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV by 56,950.0% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 114,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $610,000 after acquiring an additional 113,900 shares in the last quarter.

Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV Company Profile

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, SAB. de C.V. provides air transportation services for passengers, cargo, and mail in Mexico and internationally. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 77 Airbus narrow-body aircraft, which include 8 Airbus A319s, 55 A320s, and 14 A321s. It operates approximately 394 daily flight segments on routes that connect 40 cities in Mexico and 26 cities in the United States and Central America.

Further Reading: What can cause a stock to outperform?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.