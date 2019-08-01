Cooper Tire & Rubber (NYSE:CTB) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.33 EPS

Cooper Tire & Rubber (NYSE:CTB) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.33), RTT News reports. Cooper Tire & Rubber had a net margin of 2.46% and a return on equity of 8.61%. The company had revenue of $679.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $718.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE:CTB traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $27.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 302,390. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.83. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.50 and a beta of 0.68. Cooper Tire & Rubber has a 12-month low of $23.27 and a 12-month high of $35.36.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new position in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber in the first quarter worth about $921,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber by 95.4% in the second quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 152,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,819,000 after buying an additional 74,585 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber in the first quarter worth about $211,000. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber by 9.0% in the first quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 278,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,330,000 after buying an additional 22,941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber in the fourth quarter worth about $15,800,000. 98.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Longbow Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber in a research report on Sunday, July 7th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.67.

Cooper Tire & Rubber Company Profile

Cooper Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells replacement tires in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through Americas Tire Operations and International Tire Operations segments. It manufactures and markets passenger car, light truck, truck and bus radial (TBR), motorcycle, and racing tires, as well as tire retread materials; and markets and distributes racing, TBR, and motorcycle tires.

