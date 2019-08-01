Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) is Weybosset Research & Management LLC’s Largest Position

Weybosset Research & Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 237,587 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,053 shares during the period. Copart accounts for about 10.3% of Weybosset Research & Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Weybosset Research & Management LLC owned about 0.10% of Copart worth $17,757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wesbanco Bank Inc. increased its position in Copart by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 11,975 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $725,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH increased its position in Copart by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 17,829 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in Copart by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 14,452 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $876,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA increased its position in Copart by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 8,149 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC increased its position in Copart by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,810 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. 83.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO A Jayson Adair sold 43,997 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.72, for a total transaction of $3,287,455.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Matt Blunt sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.00, for a total value of $3,550,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,550,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 423,458 shares of company stock worth $31,198,755 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 15.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CPRT traded down $0.27 on Thursday, hitting $77.26. 63,751 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 877,011. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $75.91. Copart, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.61 and a fifty-two week high of $79.74. The stock has a market cap of $17.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.85.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $553.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $535.62 million. Copart had a return on equity of 31.33% and a net margin of 28.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Copart, Inc. will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CPRT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Copart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 27th. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on Copart to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Barrington Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Copart in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Guggenheim cut Copart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $67.07 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Copart currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.77.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

